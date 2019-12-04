Woman and dog rescued from sinking car in Martin County

NEAR PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) – A Martin County deputy and firefighter are being hailed as heroes after they saved a woman and her dog from a sinking car.

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office sergeant responded to the crash in Indiantown and saw a young woman trapped inside a vehicle in the water.

According to the MCSO Facebook post, the deputy jumped into the water, punched out a window of the vehicle and pulled the woman out.

The victim told the deputy her dog, Hendrix, was still inside of the car.

The sergeant then jumped back into the murky canal with a MCSO firefighter and the two made their way back to the vehicle to rescue the pup.

Hendrix is said to be safe and uninjured while the woman was transported to the hospital for observation.

