Woman airlifted to hospital after UPS truck rolls over on northbound I-75 in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after a UPS truck rolled over along Interstate 75 in Weston.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the northbound lanes near Indian Trace, Thursday afternoon.

The woman behind the wheel of the UPS truck was extricated by fire rescue crews.

She was then airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries considered to be not life-threatening.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, as significant delays remain due to the crash.

