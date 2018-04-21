Woman airlifted after Homestead hit-and-run

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she was struck by a driver who fled the scene, early Saturday morning.

Homestead Police responded to the call at around 3 a.m. near Northeast Sixth Avenue and 139th Street. When units arrived onto the scene, a female was found with a severely injured leg.

Investigators said said a driver hit the victim and did not stop.

Thankfully, good Samaritan Joshua Ortiz heard the woman crying for help and came running.

“As soon as I got here, I got outside and saw the victim screaming out for help, telling me she had gotten hit by a car, so I was out there trying to help her,” said Ortiz.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital but is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.