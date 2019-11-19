Woman airlifted after being shot in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been airlifted to the hospital after she was shot in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew responded to a shooting in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street at approximately 10:15 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen wheeling the woman on a stretcher into the air rescue helicopter.

The helicopter landed at a field near North Hialeah Elementary School. It is unclear if the school has been put under a lockdown.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.