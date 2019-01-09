Woman accused of snatching watches valued at $108K from man in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared in court after she allegedly stole luxury watches from a man she met in Miami Beach.

According to officials, Delajurea Brookens swiped five watches valued at $108,000 after meeting the victim at Mango’s nightclub, Tuesday.

From there, the two went back to his room at Clarion Inn Suites in Miami Springs, where she allegedly took the valuables and fled.

A judge set her bond at $22,000.

