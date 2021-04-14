Witnesses: Man loses leg after hit-and-run in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be rushed to the hospital after, witnesses said, he lost one of his legs in a hit-and-run in the Little Havana section of Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Eighth Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a car went through the intersection, struck the male victim and kept driving. They also said the impact of the collision caused the victim to lose one of his legs.

Witnesses said a woman, who works as a nurse, saw the incident and rendered aid to the victim until first responders arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim, who is said to be in his 30s, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to get a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

