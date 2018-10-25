Winterfest Boat Parade honored at ‘Salute to Business’ ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce honored the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade at its annual “Salute to Business” ceremony.

The nonprofit organization was recognized for excellence in the marine and entertainment industry, Thursday evening.

Winterfest is best known for its extravagant boat parade, bringing together the community and visitors from around the world.

