Winn-Dixie’s parent company closing 94 stores, including 6 in South Florida

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is closing 94 stores in seven states, including 29 in Florida.

The Jacksonville-based company plans to file for bankruptcy by the end of March, and said it’s implementing a “cour-supervised, prepackaged” debt restructuring agreement.

“Southeastern Grocers has conducted a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt,” it said in a statement. “Taking this step was critical to our future and the long-term health of our business.”

The restructuring will reduce its debt by more than $500 million, the company said.

The 94 under-performing store closures are in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Southeastern Grocers also owns Bi-Lo, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores.

Here is a list of the six locations closing in South Florida:

Cooper City Winn-Dixie: 2581 North Hiatus Road

Miramar Winn-Dixie: 6301 County Line Road

Plantation Winn-Dixie: 7139 W. Broward Blvd

Pompano Beach Winn-Dixie: 277 S. Pompano Parkway

Tamarac Winn-Dixie: 7015 N. University Drive

West Palm Beach Fresco y Más: 2675 S. Military Trail

For a full list of locations that will be shutting their doors, click here.

CNN contributed to this report.

