Wilton Manors intersection reopens after crews clear downed power lines

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have reopened an intersection in Wilton Manors after some downed AT&T power lines were cleared from the road.

Wilton Manors Police officers responded to the intersection of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Avenue, at around noon, Friday.

Authorities closed East Oakland Park Boulevard between the eastbound lanes of North Andrews Avenue and Northeast Sixth Avenue while utility crews worked to clear the area.

The roadways have since reopened.

