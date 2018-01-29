Website ranks Florida as the worst state in the country

(WSVN) - Well, this seems a bit unfair.

The same website that deemed us the home of the best sandwiches in the country (thanks, Publix!) has apparently decided that Florida is the worst state in the nation.

Thrillist put the Sunshine State dead last in its “Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States.”

The website said it came up with the rankings based on states’ contributions to the country: “Think inventions, food/drink, somewhat productive famous people, unique physical beauty, etc.,” it said.

And while it doesn’t appear to be a study based on actual facts, the arbitrary ranking still stings a bit.

“When putting together a list such as this, there can be some temptation to defy popular expectations, and go against the grain. However, Florida’s awfulness resume is so staggeringly impressive that it couldn’t go any other way. You were born for this. Embrace it,” the website states.

But we’ll take this determination with a grain of salt. After all, it’s hard to embrace a ranking from a list that declares Michigan as the top state in America. Rounding out the top five: Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Florida is joined at the bottom of the list by Delaware, Ohio, Arizona and Utah.

The site’s only rationale for putting us at the bottom of the pile: none other than the Twitter profile for “Florida Man.”

We’ll agree to disagree, and enjoy our balmy weather while the rest of the country freezes. Or as the saying goes, “We live where you vacation.”

