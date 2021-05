SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water line break led to some road closures in Sunrise.

Crews on Thursday made repairs to a water line on State Road 84 between Northwest 136th Avenue and the Sawgrass Expressway.

Drivers in the area were detoured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.