Water advisory issued for Julia Tuttle, Venetian Causeways after sewer pipe spill

MIAMI (WSVN) - A water warning has been issued in South Florida after a sewer pipe spilled sewage in the area.

7Skyforce flew over the scene near Northeast Second Avenue and 30th Street, Wednesday after a contractor broke the pipe, spilling almost 10,000 gallons of sewage into the intracoastal waterways between the Julia Tuttle and Venetian Causeways.

Officials are warning residents and said all recreational water activities should be avoided, including swimming, fishing and boating until the all-clear is given.

