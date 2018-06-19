Wasserman Schultz, Nelson denied entry to Homestead facility holding nearly 1,000 children

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida representatives who had planned to visit a temporary shelter on Tuesday in Homestead reopened to hold children who have been detained by immigration authorities, were denied entry by officials.

Attention turned to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, which was reopened by the Trump Administration, after Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz stated 1,000 children were being held there.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson traveled alongside Wasserman Schultz to check out the Homestead facility with hopes of checking on the children’s condition.

“We are here to see this facility to find out how many of these children have been separated from parents, to see the degree to which they are being taken care of, what kind of facilities this is,” said Nelson. “Are they sleeping in beds? Are they sleeping on the floor? All the things that any mom and dad would want for their child, other than their child to be with them.”

However, both Wasserman Schultz and Nelson were denied entry, Nelson said, and that they needed to apply two weeks in advance in order to visit the facility.

Wasserman Schultz had met with representatives of immigrant rights associations Monday to discuss separation between parents and children at the border.

“If they don’t pass a separate bill, it’s clear they don’t care,” she said. “The impacts and the consequences and the devastation that these children are going to suffer is going to be on their hands.”

The role the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children is playing in the Trump Administration remains unclear — whether it’s housing children who crossed the border on their or own or children who were separated from their families after entering the U.S. illegally.

The public is also getting a closer look inside the facilities and the conditions the children are being kept in. Many have compared the images of the holding facilities to prisons.

The issue drew a common reaction from those on both sides of the aisle.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said, “It’s totally unacceptable, for any reason, to purposely separate minor children from their parents. Any and every other option should be implemented in order to not separate minors from their parents, which I believe is unconscionable.”

He went on to say he’s working with colleagues to ensure the provision included in this week’s immigration bill puts an end to this cruel practice.

