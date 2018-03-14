Walt Disney World to start charging parking fees for hotel guests

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Disney vacation is about to get more expensive.

Walt Disney World has announced that guests will now have to pay overnight parking fees at the theme park’s hotels.

Guests staying at any of the resort’s properties will have a fee applied to their bill upon checkout, beginning March 21.

The standard overnight parking charges vary depending on the hotel category:

Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night

Valet parking is also available at select resorts for $33 per night.

Guests not staying at the resorts may receive complimentary standard self-parking for select dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation options at Disney’s hotels.

