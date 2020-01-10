Wake to be held for Georgia Tech football recruit in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones of a teen who took his own life are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

A wake for 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy will be held at the school he attended, Deerfield Beach High School, on Friday night.

He stepped into the path of a train less than two weeks after announcing his commitment to Georgia Tech, and one week before the wide receiver was supposed to report to the team.

Gowdy was going to study engineering and business at Georgia Tech.

