Volunteers take to the streets with trash pick up event in honor of MLK Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is participating in the day of service while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in different ways.

In Fort Lauderdale, YMCA volunteers gathered early Monday morning to go out and conduct a trash pick up event in the community.

The group participated in Fort Lauderdale United Day where volunteers took King’s words about service and put them to use.

“We’re just walking around, picking up trash that we see on city property and just hoping to beautify the community a little bit,” one volunteer said.

“It makes me feel happy,” one little boy said. “I actually enjoy doing this.”

The City of Miramar also joined in the celebration with a parade.

Many members of the community joined in on the caravan or came out to enjoy it.

“It’s a day of unity for everybody,” one woman said. “That’s what it means to me.”

There are many other events including one in Miami Gardens.

