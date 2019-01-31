Videos shows Heat fan, officers tumbling down seats during arrest at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a fight and rough arrest of a Miami Heat fan a game at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Miami Police officers were called after receiving reports of a belligerent man causing a disturbance in the crowd, Wednesday night.

Officials said Adrian Mato was asked to calm down and stop yelling but refused to.

The video showed the moment two officers pulled Mato out of his seat and tried to put handcuffs on him.

The three were seen tumbling down a row of seats after the man resisted.

According to an arrest report, Mato had a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

It went on to state that he elbowed an officer in the stomach during the struggle.

Mato was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting officer with violence to his person, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

