Video shows woman snatching package from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the woman who was caught on camera swiping a package from outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Surveillance video captured a car pulling up to the home located near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 159th Street, Thursday afternoon.

The subject is then seen approaching the front porch, rummaging through the mail and grabbing the box.

The homeowner said it contained $150 worth of skin care products.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity or her current whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

