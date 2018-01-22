Video shows South Beach crowd beating suspected DUI driver’s car

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crowd in South Beach took matters into their own hands after, police said, a man driving under the influence went on a collision course that ended with a Beamer beatdown that was caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured onlookers running toward the chaotic scene along the 200 block of Española Way, at around 5:30 a.m.

Cellphone cameras rolled as a woman who claims her car was hit by the driver began to kick the BMW sedan’s passenger side front window. After several kicks, she is seen breaking the window.

The footage then shows other people joining in, as they hit the vehicle from all sides.

When police arrived, they arrested the driver of the smashed up BMW. Officials identified him as 24-year-old Dwight Silvera.

He was charged with driving under the influence and DUI with damage. He allegedly struck a Chevrolet and a Cadillac before his collision course came to a violent end.

But there may be more to this investigation. Police are also looking into the widely documented beatdown that unfolded before officers arrived.

Investigators are looking for more details about the destructive chain of events. If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

