Video shows person dressed as Easter bunny fighting in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A video showing a person dressed up as the Easter bunny fighting a man is making the rounds on social media.

Video shows a woman and man fighting before a person dressed in the bunny costume jumps in and starts throwing their own punches against the man.

The fight is then broken up by a police officer and another man.

The video was initially posted to Instagram by a promoter before the post was deleted.

The promoter, who goes by the username “@workfth,” told Fox 35 that a fight started after a man bumped into a woman. It is unclear what led to the Easter bunny getting involved.

