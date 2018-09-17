MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man caught on surveillance video stealing a motorcycle from a parking garage in Miami.

The footage shows the thief walking into the garage, located at the City Crossings apartment building off of Southwest 12th Street.

Moments later, he is seen riding out on the 2004 Honda motorcycle.

Police said the theft happened between June 10 and 13.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.