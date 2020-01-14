Video showing baby girl laughing at Fort Lauderdale father’s boxing skills goes viral

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale father and his 6-month-old daughter have gone viral.

Sando Reapa Louis shared a video on Facebook showing his infant daughter Jamila laughing as he shows off his boxing skills.

Every time Louis throws a punch, Jamila goes into a fit of laughter.

“She think my hands a joke,” Louis wrote in the video’s caption.

Louis’ video has since gone viral, and has been viewed over 2.4 million times.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.