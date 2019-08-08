Video: Man punches Hollywood gas station clerk, trashes store after being denied booze

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Hollywood gas station showed a man trashing the store and punching the store clerk after he was denied alcohol.

Hollywood Police said two men walked into the gas station along Northwest 27th Avenue and Sheridan Street, at around 9:45 p.m., last Thursday.

The clerk told police he believed the duo was already drunk, so he refused to sell them alcohol.

The surveillance footage showed one of the men then began trashing the store after being denied service.

A short time later, the man can be seen in the video exiting the store.

However, when the clerk attempted to get the man’s license plate number, the video showed the man returned to the store and began punching the clerk.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

