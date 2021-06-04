SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a crook using a rock to smash his way into a Southwest Miami-Dade dry cleaning business before he stole cash from the register and clothing from inside.

The owners of Betto’s Cleaners on Southwest Lindgren Road and 84th Street were alerted to the break-in, Friday morning.

Lourdes Castendas, one of the owners, said they found the register cleaned out and shards of glass outside the front door, which had been forced open.

“Money, broke my machine, clothes, a lot of clothes,” she said. “I don’t know why these people steal these clothes.”

Cameras captured an empty rack of clothes that had held items belonging to customers.

Around $3,000 in damage was caused to the family-owned dry cleaners, which has been in business for more than a decade.

Castendas said she is trying to figure out what was lost, but she added she might not find out until a customer comes in to ask for their belongings.

“I can’t tell you what it is, what clothes it is because I don’t see it, but I have a customer tell me she’s missing five shirts. You have to pay back the shirts,” she said. “Thank God I never closed my store because I’m essential, but I don’t make enough money too, you know. I survived the pandemic. You don’t know how I feel. It’s bad.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

