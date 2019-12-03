Video captures porch pirate stealing package outside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a package thief who targeted a Miami home.

Surveillance cameras captured a man walking up to the front yard of a home, located in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 47th Avenue, at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The crook could be seen walking away with a package under his left arm.

The victim told investigators the package containing shampoo and facial cleansers had been delivered earlier in the day.

The products stolen were valued at approximately $30.

Detectives describe the thief to be between the ages of 50 to 55, tall and bald. He stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

He may be behind the wheel of an older model blue Jeep Liberty.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

