Video captures 2 crooks ambushing Hialeah couple as they return home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two armed masked men ambushing a Hialeah couple at the front door of their home as they returned from a night out.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, could be seen getting attacked as they opened the door to their home on Jan. 16.

“They threw us to the ground and hit us a lot,” the victim said speaking through a translator.

The woman of the house said she thought she would die from the encounter, but she fought back anyway, even telling the robbers they have to kill her.

She and her husband were pistol-whipped and beaten on their doorstep. The husband was also beaten inside of the home.

As a result of the ambush, the couple were forced to get stitches and staples, and their faces were full of lacerations. Photos shared to 7News showed the extent of their injuries. They are taking painkillers and antibiotics to help recover from the injuries.

“When they hit me, I fainted,” the victim said. “When I came to, I was in the hospital.”

The victims said the crooks were after the man’s Rolex watch, but he never gave up the timepiece. The crooks, however, snatched a chain and a bracelet, which the couple said is worth $18,000.

With the cameras rolling and the home’s alarm blaring, the crooks then fled the scene of the robbery and make their way to a getaway car.

“Thirteen seconds after they left, that’s when the cops arrived,” the victim said.

Two days after the robbery, Maikel Diaz and Yasel Ramos were found and arrested for their alleged role in the robbery.

They face charges that include armed home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

The two crooks now reside behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

