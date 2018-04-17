Victims identified in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers have been identified as the victims in a shooting in North Miami.

Police say 18-year-old Alex R. Sena, 19-year-old Al’vonta Shelton and a third victim were shot in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Northwest 14th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the three victims drove themselves to North Shore Medical Center, but Sena and Shelton succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving. They say the driver was the lone survivor.

Shelton was a football player at Hialeah High School.

Today, the T-Bred family gained an angel 👼 you’ll be missed “Hollywood” Al’vonta Shelton pic.twitter.com/zZNfGCLpcd — Hialeah Thoroughbreds FB (@HialeahTBreds) April 17, 2018

The driver told investigators that this was a drive-by shooting.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators as they combed through the victims’ car, Sunday.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

