Victim of NE Miami-Dade car break-in fights back

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Things took an unexpected turn for a pair of crooks in Northeast Miami-Dade after their victim fought back.

The victim said he was sleeping when he heard a car alarm go off outside his apartment complex, located on the 18700 block of Northeast Third Court, around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The victim, who happens to be a security guard, started recording video from his window of a man looking inside his car while another waited in a getaway vehicle nearby.

“One person was already inside with his face inside my car,” the victim said.

The victim said he then ran out towards the crooks with his Taser in hand.

“The getaway car saw me and said, ‘Hey! Yo, yo, yo! Someone is coming! Someone is coming!'” the victim said.

The victim said he then shot the man near his car with the Taser.

“I shot him with my Taser, and then he started shaking,” he said. “He was about to drop down.”

The driver in the getaway vehicle then decided to make a run for it, hitting the other crook with the car in the process.

“Then he went on the roof, on top of the roof, and the getaway car took off with him on top of the roof,” the victim said.

After a short ride, the man on the roof was knocked off the vehicle, causing his cellphone to fall out as well.

The crook then took off on foot, leaving his cellphone behind.

“Because the phone that he left has a lot of evidence — you have a video of him, there’s a picture of the guy, everything,” said the victim. “That’s his personal phone, and it’s unlocked, so the police have all the information to go get the bad guys.”

While not much was taken from his vehicle, the victim said the crooks did cause hundreds of dollars of damage. He was also forced to miss a day of work.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

