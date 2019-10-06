Victim of alleged battery by former Hollywood Police officer speaks out

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of an alleged battery by a former Hollywood Police officer is speaking out after home surveillance video captured the officer striking him in the face while he was handcuffed.

According to an internal affairs investigation, Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri was caught on video using excessive force on Raymond Schachner at his home near North 24th Avenue on Aug. 6.

“The man beat me while I was handcuffed,” Schachner said. “He grabbed me by my arm and — the dude didn’t slap me — straight up took his fist and pounded me in the head a couple of times.”

Schachner was already in handcuffs when the alleged battery occurred.

“I didn’t do nothing to this officer that required him to just start laying hands on me while I’m handcuffed,” he said.

According to arrest records, the incident happened in early August after Barbieri was dispatched to a domestic dispute call at Schachner’s house.

Schachner said he never gave police permission to enter his home.

In the arrest report, another officer on the scene stated that they entered the house without consent because they saw Schachner with a syringe.

Schachner admitted to having drugs and was arrested for possession heroin. However, he added that he should not have been hit.

“Whether you have drugs or not, is it OK for the officer to starting beating you while you’re handcuffed?” he asked.

Barbieri faces a misdemeanor battery charge and has been relieved of duty.

Schachner said he is just glad his surveillance camera was on and rolling.

“If I didn’t have that camera– are you kidding me? It would be my word against his,” he said. “It would have been brushed aside. The guy would continue to do his job and nothing would have came from it.”

7News reached out to Barberi and his attorney to tell their side of the story, but they declined 7News’ request for an interview.

