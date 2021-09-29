MIAMI (WSVN) - The alleged victim of an attack that happened on the MetroMover in Miami gave his testimony in court.

A jury was seated on Tuesday to hear the case of Robert Ribbs, who stands accused of beating a man inside of the train in September of 2020.

Eduardo Fernandez, the 73-year-old alleged victim, could be seen walking out of court after he testified during the first day of proceedings.

According to police, Fernandez suffered a fractured skull that resulted in a brain bleed, and his cheek bone was also embedded into his sinus cavity.

Ribbs faces charges of strong arm robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 and older.

