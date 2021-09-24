WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital after a crash along the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 74th Street just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

All southbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

Just north of the scene, another crash was reported on the southbound lanes near 103rd Street. It remains unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.

