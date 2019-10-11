Veteran presented with Legion of Merit award in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Congressman Ted Deutch presented an esteemed army veteran the Legion of Merit medal.

Sergeant Major Steven Newman received the prestigious award in Oakland Park on Thursday.

The Legion of Merit medal is one of the highest honors given to officers.

“I’m excited. I’m glad that my friends and family could be here for something like this,” said Newman. “It was a long time in the making but patience has a virtue with it.”

Newman served in the army for 30 years.

