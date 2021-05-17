Vehicle recovered after armed home invasion in SW Miami-Dade; subjects at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Monday.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating two different scenes.

The subjects allegedly entered the home and fled in a white SUV. The vehicle was recovered in an alley about 1,000 yards away from the home involved.

The vehicle was found about 45 minutes after the home invasion was reported.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.