Vehicle falls 9 stories inside Downtown Miami parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle has caught fire after falling nine stories inside a Downtown Miami parking garage.

City of Miami Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, just after 6 p.m., Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the building is a parking garage that uses vehicle elevators to take the cars up and down from parking spaces.

For unknown reasons, the white Acura sedan rolled through a safety gate and fell to the bottom of the elevator shaft, causing the sedan to burst into flames.

The car’s owner said he had been working in Downtown Miami for a few short weeks, and that his the vehicle has been featured in movies and TV shows.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and there were no reported injuries, officials said.

As of 9 p.m., Biscayne Boulevard remains closed as crews investigate why the vehicle fell from its elevator platform.

