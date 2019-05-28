Vandals destroy Fort Lauderdale Christian school over Memorial Day weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Christian school was left destroyed after vandals targeted it over the Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said the vandals broke into Showers of Blessing Christian Academy on Sunday and Monday.

7News cameras captured the damage left behind on campus.

All of the school’s 10 classrooms were left with significant damage such as shattered windows, knocked over books shelves and graffiti.

Pricey laptops used by students, surveillance cameras and toilets were also broken.

A school bus parked outside was left with its windows shattered.

Over in the school’s cafeteria, food was thrown on the ground and milk was left out to spoil.

The family behind the school said they run it as a neighborhood alternative for families to enroll their children for free.

Staff members at the school were supposed to be getting ready for graduation this week, but instead they will be spending their time rebuilding.

“They just destroyed the property,” teacher Chris Ewald said. “It’s a lot of hate for no reason. We’re a faith-based school. We’re a church. We put God first. We love everybody, so for somebody to do this to us — it hurts.”

The destruction is sure to affect many students as the school teaches grades from kindergarten all the way through 10th.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

