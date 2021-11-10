CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at schools across Broward County are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

Broward County Public School students as young as five years old can now get vaccinated at school.

For a list of elementary and middle schools where vaccination events will be taking place, click here.

Coral Park Elementary was one of the first locations to offer the vaccine.

With parent consent, the newly-approved Pfizer shot is now available to elementary and middle school students.

Many parents seemed to be on board with getting their child vaccinated, while others still had their reservations.

“Myself and my wife, we’re vaccinated, but the kids now we are waiting just to see how it progresses,” said parent Raffael Zucco.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will also be offering COVID-19 vaccines starting Friday at 12 sites.

“For our students, for minors, a parent consent form and the presence of a parent will be required,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “The 12 this Friday will grow to 70 sites next week. That includes our schools, includes early morning hours all the way up to early evening hours.”

The push for the vaccination of students comes after both districts relaxed their mask mandates.

In Miami-Dade, parents can now opt-out their children from wearing a mask.

The new policy will go into effect on Friday.

Over in Broward, the BCPS board voted to give students in all grades the option to mask up starting on Nov. 20.

