USPS carrier caught on camera throwing packages in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A United States Postal Service carrier was caught on camera throwing packages over a homeowner’s fence in Florida City.

Andres Gonzalez, the homeowner whose packages were tossed, told 7News one of the items was destroyed as a result of the carrier’s actions.

“The mail lady throws away the package as if she was playing baseball,” he said.

A diaper dispenser inside one of the thrown parcels was cracked and broken.

“We got a baby on the way, so we bought a few stuff on Amazon,” said Gonzalez.

A USPS representative stopped by Gonzalez’s home to apologize for the carrier’s actions.

“We are from USPS. I have the manager here. We wanted to apologize about the incident that occurred yesterday,” the representative said in Spanish.

The postmaster also released a statement that read, “Our employees take great pride in their work, delivering for the American public. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said he does not want the carrier to be reprimanded or fired and that he just wants his packages delivered a bit more carefully.

“What I would really like is that they tell her to not do it again because I don’t want anybody to lose their job because everybody has a family,” Gonzalez said.

The Gonzalezes said that Amazon is issuing a full refund and replacing the damaged diaper dispenser.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.