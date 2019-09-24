USCG stops semi-submersible vessel carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard has arrested four suspected drug smugglers after stopping a semi-submersible vessel in international waters.

According to the USCG, while on routine patrol in the Eastern Pacific, the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant interdicted a self-propelled semi-automatic sub carrying approximately 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth over $165 million.

The #Florida @USCG Cutter Valiant took down a narco sub carrying 12k lbs of cocaine in the #EasternPacific, cutting approximately $165 mil from smuggler pockets. More info and photos here: https://t.co/mSb28nTIzF pic.twitter.com/hS5kRVtV3f — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 24, 2019

Officers also arrested four suspected drug smugglers.

Over 1,100 pounds of cocaine were recovered and offloaded during the operation. The remaining drugs on the vessel could not be safely extracted due to stability concerns of the vessel.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.