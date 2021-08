ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two people near Islamorada.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported a vessel taking on water near Hen and Chickens Reef at approximately 12:15 p.m., Monday.

The two boaters were not injured.

USCG officials said the hull and engine separated from the sponson and sank.

