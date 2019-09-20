USCG crews set to offload over 14,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is set to offload more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach.

Crews on board the Coast Guard Cutter Seneca, docked at the Coast Guard Sector Miami, began offloading the drugs at 9 a.m., Friday.

“We’re here today to offload 14,200 pounds of pure, uncut cocaine,” said Coast Guard Rear Adm. Eric Jones.

7SkyForce HD flew over the ship where the massive drug haul could be seen on board.

The cocaine was interdicted by four separate USCG crews in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coasts of Mexico as well as Central and South America between July and September.

“I take pride in knowing that I was a vital part in the interdiction of the drugs and not allowing it to come into the ports besides being detained,” said U.S. Coast Guard member Nichol Billow.

The drug haul is estimated to be worth more than $190 million.

“Drug traffickers are willing to go to great extents to ensure that their cargo is not discovered to the point of scuttling, or sinking, that vessel intentionally with Coast Guard members on board,” said Seneca Commanding Officer Cmdr. John Christensen.

The Coast Guard worked with different agencies to take drug traffickers down and said their efforts are crucial to dismantling criminal organizations.

“The Coast Guard and our partners remain ever vigilant and committed to this continuing fight,” said Jones.

