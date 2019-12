POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are currently searching for a man last seen swimming in Pompano Beach.

On Monday morning, officials tweeted the man was last seen swimming near the Commercial Pier, but did not specify when he was last seen.

#HappeningNow the @USCG is searching for a missing man last seen swimming near the Commercial Pier in #Pompano, Florida. USCG air and boat rescue crews currently searching.#Ready, #Responsive — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 30, 2019

Crews are using helicopters and boat crews in their search.

