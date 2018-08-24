US Marshals catch bank robber who escaped from halfway house in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man serving a 10-year sentence for bank robbery was caught Friday morning after escaping from a halfway house.

According to police, 30-year-old Chami Nassier Moubarak stole a vehicle near the Aventura area after his escape and left it in Miami Beach. A perimeter was set up shortly afterward.

Moubarak has since been found and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals just before 6 a.m. He is currently being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

