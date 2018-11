NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — Two men were saved at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard after being stranded for days near Key West.

The two men were found drifting on water on a piece of debris, Wednesday.

The pair told rescue crews that they were adrift for three days after their boat sank about 100 miles away from shore.

Neither of the men were injured.

