US Coast Guard rescues injured sea turtle in Plantation Key

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued a wounded sea turtle off Plantation Key.

Officials said watchstanders with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call regarding the injured sea turtle, at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Video showed crews pouring water on Shelmore, a loggerhead sea turtle, before transporting it to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

Shelmore was safely brought to the facility where veterinarians treated its injuries.

The hospital helps rehabilitate injured sea turtles and returns them to their natural habitat after treatment.

