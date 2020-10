KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A tangled turtle received some help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard members spotted the sea turtle stuck in the line of a crab trap near Key West.

They quickly got to work freeing the gentle creature.

Once it was loose, the turtle seemed fine and swam away.

