US 1 reopens after police-involved shooting south of Florida City; 1 hospitalized

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened a portion of U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade, near the Florida Keys, hours after an officer-involved shooting sent a driver to the hospital, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around noon, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near Mile Marker 114, south of Florida City.

“It appears that he went through the fence, the perimeter fence, and ended up in the water rolled over,” said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Rosario.

Investigators said the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was helped out by good Samaritans.

However, when officers attempted to render aid, they said things escalated.

“Two officers in marked units, in full uniform, they approached the driver of the vehicle, and still being uncooperative, the driver reached for the officer’s electronic controlled device, also known as Taser,” said Rosario.

Police said the driver grabbed the Taser and pointed it at the officers. “At some point thereafter, the officers fired shots, at least one of the officers,” said Rosario. “That part is still under investigation.”

A car could be seen upside down in the water at the scene. Another vehicle was spotted at the scene, with a group of people seen sitting down while being questioned by police.

Rescue crews airlifted the driver to Jackson South Community Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. 7News cameras captured paramedics taking the driver out of the helicopter in a stretcher.

The shooting caused massive traffic congestion, as officers temporarily closed both directions of U.S. 1 near Southwest 358th Street, between Key Largo and Florida City, and diverted traffic to Card Sound Road. Just after 3:40 p.m., police reopened the northbound lanes of U.S. 1.

#UPDATE: All lanes are now open, however, traffic remains heavy. Please continue to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/51pVbqCLnP — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 30, 2018

More than four hours later, they reopened the southbound lanes. However, police said traffic remains heavy and advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. “One of them is a 27-year veteran of the department. He’s 54 years old,” said Rosario. “The other officer is an eight-year veteran of the department. He’s 34 years old.”

Officials have not disclosed which officials discharged his weapon.

