UniVista Insurance offers 99¢ gas for limited time at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Need gas? UniVista Insurance can help.

In honor of their 10-year anniversary and launch of UniVista TV, the company is offering 99¢ gas for two hours at a Miami gas station on Wednesday.

The Chevron gas station, located at 8690 SW 8 Street, is offering the discounted fuel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers taking advantage of this deal will only be allowed a 10-gallon limit per vehicle.

UniVista Insurance will also be handing out giveaway bags at the event.

