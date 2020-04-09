Universal Orlando to remain closed until at least May 31

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando will be closed a bit longer than expected.

The resort announced, Thursday, they would be extending their closure through May 31.

Here's the latest update from our destination. Updates are also available at https://t.co/zdKuISXe1I pic.twitter.com/aslFjegCf4 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 9, 2020

The parks have been closed since mid-March in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials,” Universal wrote in a statement.

