Universal Orlando offering BOGO deal on Halloween Horror Nights tickets

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Halloween may be more than a few months away, but it’s always better to plan ahead.

Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests the opportunity to do just that with a buy-one-get-one deal for Halloween Horror Nights.

Through June 5, customers who buy a ticket to the Halloween attraction can get a second night for free. The nights do not have to be consecutive. However, Saturdays are excluded from the deal.

The deal is only available online, and the tickets may only be used by one guest.

Halloween Horror Nights opens will take place between Sept. 6 and Nov. 1.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.