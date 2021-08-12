FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days before the school year is set to start in Broward County, three teachers and an assistant have died from COVID-19, all in a 24-hour period, the president of the county’s teachers union said.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco made the announcement on Thursday. She said the teachers and assistant were in their 40s and 50s.

“It’s a very sad opening of school,” she said.

Fusco said at least one of the educators had a pre-existing condition that prevented her from getting vaccinated.

“Everybody is just shocked, and they’re devastated, and their hearts are broken,” she said.

The news comes as the delta variant quickly spreads throughout South Florida and the country.

A new study that has not yet been peer reviewed shows some startling numbers.

While health officials say breakthrough cases are possible, the Mayo Clinic has found the Moderna vaccine could possibly be better at preventing a delta infection than the Pfizer vaccine.

The study, which looked at numbers in Minnesota, shows that in January, Moderna had an efficacy of 86%. In July, when Delta became dominant, that percentage dropped to 76%.

With Pfizer, researchers saw a more drastic drop, from 76% in January to just 42% in July.

However, the study found both vaccines still offer strong protection from severe illness, so while patients may still test positive, it’s unlikely they’ll end up in the hospital or worse.

This is why health experts and officials have continued to encourage people to receive the vaccine.​

“Unvaccinated folks are being hospitalized and dying as a result of not being vaccinated,” said President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the Sunshine State reported close to 25,000 new cases, a new one-day record.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are recommending immunocompromised Americans to receive a booster shot.

“An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the delta variant spreads,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

As of Thursday, more than 15,000 Floridians were in the hospital with the virus, and nearly half of every intensive care unit bed in the state has a COVID-19 patient in it.

“The staffing has been really the biggest issue that we’ve dealt with throughout the whole pandemic,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said his office is working to bring more healthcare workers to the state, while he reconsiders how the Florida Department of Health will release COVID metrics.

And, when it comes to masks in the classroom, Broward County is making it mandatory regardless of the governor’s stance against it.

Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they will make a decision in the coming days.

“After our Monday, August 16 meeting with our medical experts’ task force,” he said.

On Thursday, The Miami Herald reported that despite the threats to withhold paychecks from district leaders who enforce mask requirements, the governor’s office may not actually have that authority.

“This isn’t about policy. It’s about keeping our children safe,” said Biden.

